Odell Beckham JR. injury update | Is Odell Beckham’s knee ready for Week 1?

Beckham (knee) is expected to be available and play Week 1 against Kansas City, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Beckham did not suit up for any preseason games but by most accounts has looked healthy during practice sessions. Most of his preseason work came in individual drills, but he did participate in 11-on-11 drills late in camp. Beckham hasn't engaged in full contact since suffering his injury last October, so there's a level of uncertainty as the Browns approach Week 1. As such, the Browns could curtail the number of snaps he gets, which may be tolerable due to the development of second-year wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO