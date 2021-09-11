CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Odell Beckham JR. injury update | Is Odell Beckham’s knee ready for Week 1?

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Jesse Morse discusses an overview of Odell Beckham’s injury woes and shares his thoughts on his availability for Week 1. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Browns' Odell Beckham: Expected Week 1

Beckham (knee) is expected to be available and play Week 1 against Kansas City, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Beckham did not suit up for any preseason games but by most accounts has looked healthy during practice sessions. Most of his preseason work came in individual drills, but he did participate in 11-on-11 drills late in camp. Beckham hasn't engaged in full contact since suffering his injury last October, so there's a level of uncertainty as the Browns approach Week 1. As such, the Browns could curtail the number of snaps he gets, which may be tolerable due to the development of second-year wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones.
NFL
FanSided

How Odell Beckham, Jr.’s continued absence affects Browns receivers

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss his second straight game to start the 2021 season. After missing the first week of the season, many hoped that the Cleveland Browns receiving corp would be bolstered by the return of Odell Beckham Jr. However, on Wednesday afternoon, the team ruled out the star receiver for their Week 2 game against the Houston Texans.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
NFL
Popculture

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Back in NFL After Being Cut by Houston Texans

Jonathan Owens is back in the NFL. According to the Houston Chronicle, the boyfriend of gymnastics superstar Simone Biles returns to the Houston Texans as part of the practice squad. On Tuesday, Owens was cut by the Texans as the team was getting the roster down to 53 players. This comes after Owens and Biles celebrated their one-year anniversary together.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Nfl Draft Diamonds
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFL
NESN

Here’s What Antonio Brown Told Tom Brady About Practice Fight

Antonio Brown stood out at practice Thursday, but not for making a highlight-reel catch or running a great route. Brown ignited a fight with Titans cornerback Chris Jackson during Tampa Bay’s joint training camp session with Tennessee. The veteran wide receiver reportedly ripped off the 2020 seventh-round pick’s helmet after an 11-on-11 rep and launched several punches. Brown ultimately was kicked out of practice for his actions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Tom Brady’s Criticism Of 1 Rule

Tom Brady made headlines earlier this month when he called out the NFL’s product. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said the quarterback position is being taught the wrong way because every hard hit from a defensive player ends up being a penalty. “A quarterback should only throw the ball to...
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady reveals when he’ll finally retire from the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says he’ll know when the time is right to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL. Tom Brady just turned 44 years old at the start of August. He’s just four years away from becoming the oldest player to suit up in the NFL.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy