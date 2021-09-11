Lisa Sun: CEO at Mogul Productions, a Decentralized Platform “Democratizing” Film Industry, Says Transparent Script-to-Screen Process is Vital
Mogul Productions claims to be a “decentralized” platform working towards “democratizing” the film financing industry. In what they consider to be a new concept, Mogul aims to bring decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens or NFTs as the “focal point” for the traditional movie industry. With its $STARS token, Mogul says that it will be empowering “transparency in the moviemaking process.”www.crowdfundinsider.com
Comments / 0