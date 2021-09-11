CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

We Remember: 9/11

By Joe Kuhn, Managing Editor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been 20 years since America was forever changed by the tragic events of September 11th, 2001. The attack that so shocked and changed the nation is an especially painful memory for the people of Rockland, many of whom lost friends and loved ones on that day and the days since. Just last month, our county honored the memory of Captain Frank A Portelle, a firefighter who passed away after battling an illness he developed from rescuing those trapped in the ruins of the World Trade Center.

