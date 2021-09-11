Should You Be Worried about A.J. Brown? | Will the Titans have their star WR?

A.J. Brown played almost the entire 2020 season despite revealing after that he believed his season was over in Week 2 when he suffered a knee injury that ultimately resulted in offseason surgery in both knees. Instead, Brown played in 14 games and racked 106 targets, 70 catches, 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns, solidifying himself as a WR1. Brown has admittedly taken his recovery from surgeries slow and steady, and it will be important to track his progress in training camp as would be the case for anyone coming off of multiple knee surgeries in one offseason. The arrival of Julio Jones and how it impacts Brown's role in the passing game is also a question we can't wait to try to best predict.

