View more in
Take A Little Road Trip Over To Feast On The BBQ Buffet At Farm Boys BBQ In South Carolina

By Robin Jarvis
Only In South Carolina
Only In South Carolina
 6 days ago

Love dessert? The food on this BBQ buffet in South Carolina is so good, you may not be able to save room for any dessert – but you can try. From delicious, golden fried chicken to ribs, wings, and slow-cooked pulled pork, this buffet may not be able to boast of having hundreds and hundreds of items, but it more than makes up for that with flavor!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpFtb_0bt4RXWa00
Welcome to Farm Boy's Barbeque at 525 Columbia Avenue in Chapin, South Carolina!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48q89B_0bt4RXWa00
Pull up a seat and dig in. The buffet is always loaded with freshly prepared items. And the atmosphere here is so welcoming you're sure to feel right at home the minute you arrive.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZKGF_0bt4RXWa00
Order the buffet and then go load up your (first) plate. The southern food options here will keep you coming back for more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAxy7_0bt4RXWa00
The specialty of the house, of course, is the slow-cooked pork that just gingerly fell off the bone as it was pulled by hand.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wkeoC_0bt4RXWa00
The buffet always offers a number of meat choices, including ribs, wings, fried chicken, and more. These may rotate depending upon the day — but you can always count on the BBQ. Have it with either homemade mustard sauce or vinegar sauce.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4ZgM_0bt4RXWa00
And don't forget the sides. Farm Boy's mac and cheese is to die for and baked beans are a must for any BBQ meal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8DOM_0bt4RXWa00
The next time you are craving a delicious BBQ feast, hit the road to Chapin and give Farm Boy's BBQ a try! You'll be so glad you did.

Farms Boy’s Barbeque is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Get your hog on and give it a try. Learn more by visiting the official website.

ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In South Carolina is for people who LOVE the Palmetto State. We publish one South Carolina article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

