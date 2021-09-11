Take A Little Road Trip Over To Feast On The BBQ Buffet At Farm Boys BBQ In South Carolina
By Robin Jarvis
Only In South Carolina
6 days ago
Love dessert? The food on this BBQ buffet in South Carolina is so good, you may not be able to save room for any dessert – but you can try. From delicious, golden fried chicken to ribs, wings, and slow-cooked pulled pork, this buffet may not be able to boast of having hundreds and hundreds of items, but it more than makes up for that with flavor!
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Farms Boy’s Barbeque is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Get your hog on and give it a try. Learn more by visiting the official website.
