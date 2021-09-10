CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thoughts from Yancey School Board Chairman Edwin Fortner

 8 days ago

The obvious design failure of North Carolina Safe Schools ToolKit has been exposed for exactly what it is. Under the guise of safety, it denies the wishes of the masses for the wishes of few. I am not opposed to masks or vaccines, nor am I a proponent of masks and vaccines. But I am for personal choices.

