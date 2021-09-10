Thoughts from Yancey School Board Chairman Edwin Fortner

The voices, opinions and concerns of about 40 people were heard regarding the mask mandate in Henry County schools during Thursday’s lengthy Board of Education meeting. Some of the shared sentiments from those who spoke during the meeting’s citizens’ forum included concern about lessons missed because of contract tracing, parents with children with medical issues that worsen when they wear a mask, concern about not being able to see facial expressions of other students and teachers, concerns about long-term detriments that a mask mandate might have on children, claiming that COVID-19 is a political plot to make money, asserting that the school board members are hypocrites who don’t actually care about students and their health, criticizing doctors in attendance and ridiculing their statements, claiming that mask mandates violate constitutional rights, that COVID-19 can be contracted by eye contact and that the disease has been around for 20 years now, and empowering the idea that masks do absolutely nothing to help prevent COVID-19.

