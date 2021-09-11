Engagement

Zach Snyder, of New York City, originally from Warren, Pa., and Thomas Millauer, of Bad Feilnbach, Germany were recently engaged on July 5th at Pont de Bir-Hakeim in Paris, France. Snyder is the son of Mimzie (Johnson) Jones and Peter Snyder, and Millauer is the son of Lorenz and Christina Millauer. Snyder and Millauer will be getting married at the Standesampt of Bad Feilnbach, Germany on October 22, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. They then plan to have a ceremony and celebration for friends and family tentatively in the summer of 2023 — possibly in Germany.