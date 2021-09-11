In Honor of 9/11 – Dog Bless You: Our Nation’s Heroes

Each participant pays tribute to an FDNY, NYPD, and EMT by walking the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. We will be using the center two stair cases in the High School building. Participants will need to climb the 3-story stair case 37 times to equal the 110 stories of The World Trade Centers. First Responders are welcome to wear gear during this event. Your individual tribute not only remembers the sacrifice of the First Responders, but symbolically completes their heroic journey to save others. We can ensure that each of the 343 First Responders are honored and that the world knows that we will never forget. Public is welcome.

CONTINENTAL, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO