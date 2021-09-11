CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Honor of 9/11 – Dog Bless You: Our Nation’s Heroes

Cover picture for the articleThere is nothing better for the soul than a big, honking dose of puppy love. Dogs know how to connect with our hearts and spirits in a way that comes so easily that it almost seems supernatural. Charlie Annenberg founded the Dog Bless You branch of his explore.org philanthropic network in 2006. Dog Bless You aims to match our country’s veterans, of whom many are dealing with post traumatic stress disorder with elderly with loving animals as a therapeutic way in which they may reconnect with their humanity and forget the horrors of war while honoring the heroic work of service dogs across the globe.

