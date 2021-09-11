NHC monitoring 4 tropical disturbances, including one near Florida

Hurricane experts are monitoring four tropical disturbances in the Atlantic that have a chance to become a depression or storm.

There could be a gradual development where the waves transform to a tropical depression early next week as they move west over the Atlantic, according to the NHC .

The closest one to Florida is a low that is expected to form near the southeastern Bahamas in the next few days with a 30 percent chance of formation by next week. Gradual development is possible as it moves northwest across the Atlantic. It’s still unclear what impact if any it will have on the Sunshine State.

The one with the highest odds is just off the coast of western Mexico and is expected to produce locally heavy rains.

It could become a tropical depression on by Monday before moving along the western portion of the Gulf of Mexico coast. There’s a 80% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and an 90% chance through five days.

Next, there’s two disturbances off the coast of Africa.

A wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa in the next few days and has a 40 percent chance of formation.

There’s also disorganized showers and thunderstorms just southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. It has a 50 percent chance of formation by next week.

If these systems form into tropical storms, they would be named Tropical Storm Nicholas, Tropical Storm Odette and Tropical Storm Peter. The 2021 season has already seen 13 named systems including five hurricanes, three of which have been major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or higher.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Larry, which made landfall in Newfoundland Friday night, became a post-tropical cyclone Saturday morning and it continues to produce swells in the north Atlantic shores. The NHC stopped keeping track of it by Saturday evening, but thousands were still without power.

