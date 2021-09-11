CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVIEW: 'The Ravine: A Family, a Photograph, a Holocaust Massacre Revealed' by Wendy Lower

By John Soltes
hollywoodsoapbox.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWendy Lower’s new book, The Ravine: A Family, a Photograph, a Holocaust Massacre Revealed, tells the important and moving story of the author’s quest to find the answers and identities behind a rare picture that displays, in all of its horror and difficult reality, the final moments of a family during one of the massacres of the Holocaust. The book, running fewer than 200 pages, is a well-researched examination of the hard work it takes to connect the historical dots on this painful chapter in world history, yet, despite the challenges Lower faced, she was determined, as a historian and a human, to dig deep, to cast a wide net, to retrieve stats and stories, and to ultimately seek justice.

