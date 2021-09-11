CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Carteret County officials encourage residents to sign up for library cards in September

By STAFF REPORT
carolinacoastonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUFORT — September is National Library Card Sign-up Month, and the Carteret County Public Library System is encouraging residents to sign up for free library cards. During September, Carteret County public libraries join the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

www.carolinacoastonline.com

#Public Libraries
