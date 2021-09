(Kitco News) - The natural course of the U.S. "empire" is that of currency devaluation and an eventual credit collapse, said Dan Oliver, founder of Myrmikan Capital. "What backs the dollar? The Fed's assets do, and if you look at the Fed's assets, what do they own? They own a bunch of Treasury bonds. They own the debt of an insolvent Congress," Oliver told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News. "If and when, I think when, the U.S. power starts to devolve, starts to fall apart, the market will say"what is behind that dollar?' and the answer is very little."

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO