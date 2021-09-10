CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumo Logic stock sheds nearly 10% following two Wall Street downgrades

By Wallace Witkowski
 8 days ago
Sumo Logic Inc. shares closed down nearly 10% Friday after two Wall Street analysts downgraded the data-analysis company's stock on concerns about customer retention rates.

ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

