CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

A Day Of Remembrances And Reflection: 20 Years After The 9/11 Attacks

wcbe.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years to the day after a pair of hijacked airliners destroyed the World Trade Center towers and another plane punched a gaping hole in the Pentagon and a fourth passenger jet crashed in a Pennsylvania field after passengers sought to regain control from hijackers, Americans nationwide reflected on the events that forever changed their country.

www.wcbe.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former FBI special agent singles out Senator Josh Hawley for instigating Capitol riot

A terrorism expert believes Senator Josh Hawley’s fist-bumping antics helped stir up the crowd before the January 6 riots.Former FBI Special Agent Clint Watts told MSNBC’s The Sunday Show that politicians were helping to fuel the rise of domestic extremism and singled out Mr Hawley and Donald Trump by name.Mr Watts said political leaders were directing extremists at particular targets such as the US Capitol.“It’s our political leaders that are doing this more than domestic extremists,” Mr Watts, who served on the Joint Terrorism Task Force, said.“What you see right there President Trump told them they were going to the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

20 years of failure in 2 days

With help from Andrew Desiderio, Daniel Lippman, Burgess Everett, Erin Banco and Lara Seligman. Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Congress failed in its oversight...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
CNN

Biden says he has 'great confidence' in Gen. Mark Milley after new reports

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he has "great confidence" in Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley's leadership after being asked about assertions leveled in a new book about Milley's actions in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. New reporting...
POTUS
POLITICO

What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Trump gave six months extra Secret Service protection to his kids, three officials. It cost taxpayers $1.7 million.

An earlier version of this article said that Tiffany Trump recently married. She is engaged but not married. The article has been corrected. In June, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited Israel to scout investments for his new company, then flew to Qatar for a conference. At the time, Mnuchin had been out of office for five months.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#9 11#Pentagon#Americans#The World Trade Center#The White House#Bidens#Shanksville#Npr#Defense Lloyd Austin
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden is priming the pump for Trump Part Deux

Let’s be clear: For most people Joe Biden was not elected last November to get us out of Afghanistan. His election was not a blank check to oversee a dramatic expansion of the federal government. His victory wasn’t even wholly about halting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, although surely that was top of mind for many voters at the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Pro-Insurrectionist Republicans Are Skipping Washington Rally for Rioters

On Saturday, Republican lawmakers will once again have to confront the role they played in the Capitol riot, as pro-Trump protesters are descending on Washington, D.C., in support of those being prosecuted for alleged January 6 crimes. Many Republicans would rather forget the insurrection, having voted against a bipartisan panel to investigate it, while some have tried whitewashing the events of that day, even suggesting the deadly attack was like a “normal tourist visit.” But a number of Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters in Congress have grabbed the microphone in recent months to defend the Capitol rioters as “political prisoners” and accuse the Justice Department of unfairly prosecuting them. And while the “Justice for J6” rally, which is being organized by a former Trump campaign aide, has adopted this “political prisoners” line of argument, the Republican lawmakers who ramped up that rhetoric seem unwilling to join the crowd.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
WashingtonExaminer

Calls for Milley to be fired and Blinken to resign getting louder

MILLEY IN PERIL: Bob Woodward’s latest book, Peril, has at least two blockbuster claims that could end the military career of Joint Chiefs Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley. The book, co-authored by Washington Post reporter Robert Costa, describes two problematic episodes at the end of the Trump presidency: one in which Milley appears to give an illegal order to countermand the president's authority to launch a nuclear strike, and a second in which he purportedly told his Chinese counterpart he would tip him off if President Donald Trump were to order an attack on China.
WASHINGTON, DC
CNN

Woodward/Costa book: Worried Trump could 'go rogue,' Milley took secret action to protect nuclear weapons

Washington (CNN) — Two days after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, President Donald Trump's top military adviser, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, single-handedly took secret action to limit Trump from potentially ordering a dangerous military strike or launching nuclear weapons, according to "Peril," a new book by legendary journalist Bob Woodward and veteran Washington Post reporter Robert Costa.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy