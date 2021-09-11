Vols' game day: Tennessee's all-time results on Sept. 11

When Tennessee hosts Pittsburgh Saturday, it will mark the fifth time the Volunteers have played on Sept. 11.

Tennessee is 2-2 in previous games played on this date.

The Vols first played on Sept. 11 in 1976, hosting Duke at Neyland Stadium. The Blue Devils won, 21-18, in the season that would be Bill Battle’s final campaign as head coach at Tennessee.

In 1982, Tennessee and head coach Johnny Majors defeated Iowa State, 23-21, in Knoxville.

Majors’ first head coaching job was with the Cyclones. He coached at Iowa State between 1968-72.

The Vols have played one Southeastern Conference game on Sept. 11, winning, 28-6, against Georgia in 1993.

The Vols last played on Sept. 11 in 2010, losing to Oregon 48-13.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh is slated for noon EDT and it will be televised by ESPN.

Gallery

Remembering college football's patriotic scenes following Sept. 11, 2001