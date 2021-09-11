CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Vols' game day: Tennessee's all-time results on Sept. 11

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBbQw_0bt4KCz600

When Tennessee hosts Pittsburgh Saturday, it will mark the fifth time the Volunteers have played on Sept. 11.

Tennessee is 2-2 in previous games played on this date.

The Vols first played on Sept. 11 in 1976, hosting Duke at Neyland Stadium. The Blue Devils won, 21-18, in the season that would be Bill Battle’s final campaign as head coach at Tennessee.

In 1982, Tennessee and head coach Johnny Majors defeated Iowa State, 23-21, in Knoxville.

Majors’ first head coaching job was with the Cyclones. He coached at Iowa State between 1968-72.

The Vols have played one Southeastern Conference game on Sept. 11, winning, 28-6, against Georgia in 1993.

The Vols last played on Sept. 11 in 2010, losing to Oregon 48-13.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh is slated for noon EDT and it will be televised by ESPN.

Gallery

Remembering college football's patriotic scenes following Sept. 11, 2001

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBrHQ_0bt4KCz600

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Major newspaper drums up trouble with Purdue football headline

I didn’t think my list of things to do this Friday afternoon would include defending Purdue football but thanks to a national fish wrap here I am. While scrolling through some national college football stories Friday one headline caught my eye and it came from the Washington Post, involved Notre Dame’s opponent this Saturday, and that large percussion instrument.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Battle
Person
Johnny Majors
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

South Carolina is the new No. 1 in the WGCA Coaches Poll

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) has announced the results of the most recent WGCA Coaches Poll. This is the second poll of the 2021 fall season. In Division I, South Carolina received five first-place votes to jump 10 spots to No. 1, while Duke received one first-place vote to remain at No. 2. Oklahoma State received two first-place votes to move up one spot to No. 3, followed by Wake Forest at No. 4. Stanford received nine first-place votes to round out the top-five. Stanford was the No. 1-ranked team in the previous poll. The Cardinal did receive nine first-place votes this week, the most of the five teams which received first-place votes.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State defenders we might see more of going forward

The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to be playing the 0-2 Tulsa Golden Hurricanes and not only has Tulsa not been able to get a win this season, but one of their losses was actually against an FCS opponent. Ohio State is favored by more than three touchdowns and although no opponent should be taken lightly, especially with how poorly the defense has been playing, Tulsa should definitely be considered a tune-up game.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#College Football#Volunteers#Iowa State#American Football#Espn#Gallery Remembering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy