After watching Mel Tucker’s MSU Spartan Football team on Friday night, I was impressed. We haven’t seen that explosive of an offense in years. Tucker and his staff did the right thing and combed the Transfer Portal. He had to get almost 40 new players, and one of those players is Kenneth Walker who transferred from Wake Forest. Walker had 264 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. He was absolutely sensational. The Northwestern Wildcats had no answer for Walker. In his first carry as a Spartan, he had a 75 yard from scrimmage for a touchdown.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO