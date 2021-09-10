CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Bridges and Scripps Research Selected to Develop Data Ecosystem for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Seven Bridges, the industry-leading bioinformatics ecosystem provider, and Scripps Research have been awarded a $7.5 Million contract to develop a federated data ecosystem for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) under a project titled the NIAID Data Ecosystem (NDE). The NDE will be a secure environment to find, access, query and analyze data from select NIAID repositories, knowledge bases and other relevant resources. The NDE is intended to serve as a place to discover and analyze data on a wide range of infectious diseases inclusive of emerging and re-emerging diseases including COVID-19 – with a keen eye towards ensuring scalability and rapid response to future pandemics.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Scripps Research Selected#Nde#Seven Bridges#The Niaid Data Ecosystem
