System Integrators Improve Hospitality and Multi-Dwelling Unit Clients’ Bottom Line with Wireless Solutions from Cambium Networks

Robotic process automation (RPA) has a bit of an image problem. Some critics have seen it as a “band-aid” solution—one that struggled to keep up with even minor changes in look and feel in underlying applications. But things have changed. RPA has evolved beyond the screen-scraping approach it used to rely on. Now, RPA software robots can read information on screens. And the robots are better at adapting to the application changes that used to hamper their performance. In fact, RPA has evolved to become an essential tool for integrating legacy systems. Chief Information Officers (CIOs) around the world now rely on RPA to help them bridge siloed applications and get more value from their existing technologies along with helping employees offload mundane work to software robots.

