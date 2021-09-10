CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
System Integrators Improve Hospitality and Multi-Dwelling Unit Clients' Bottom Line with Wireless Solutions from Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, announced that multiple enterprise focused system integrator partners are delivering higher throughput performance and efficiency using wireless connectivity. Whether for a single venue or across an entire campus, Cambium Networks’ wireless fabric of solutions including Wi-Fi and switching, fixed wireless broadband and centralized management deliver high-speed performance that is affordable and easy to implement.

