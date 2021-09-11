CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

LeDuff: A friend lost at Ground Zero returns

By Charlie LeDuff
deadlinedetroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt did not seem to me that those hundreds of men and women who rushed to Ground Zero on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, were heroes. They were just good people raised by good people and they answered the call. We didn't know what to call them. So we...

deadlinedetroit.com

