LeDuff: A friend lost at Ground Zero returns

Twenty years ago, nearly 3,000 people were killed and over 6,000 injured in the deadliest terrorist attacks in history. The National September 11 Memorial was dedicated on the 10th anniversary of the attacks, at the 16-acre site once occupied by the twin towers of the World Trade Center. Two square waterfalls, each about an acre in size, exist within the footprints of the vanished towers. The names of all who were killed are inscribed on bronze parapets surrounding the falls, including those who died in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. More than 400 swamp white oak trees fill the surrounding plaza, native to New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, the three states that were attacked.

