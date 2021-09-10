CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Amazon and Microsoft Propelled the Smart NIC Market by 51 Percent in 2Q 2021, According to Dell’Oro Group

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications and networking industries, Amazon and Microsoft propelled the Smart NIC market by 51 percent sequentially in 2Q 2021. The Ethernet Controller and Adapter market achieved record revenue, as vendors proactively increased purchases in anticipation of strong data center demand later this year.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

DeFi Platform Oasis.App Integrates the 1inch Aggregation Protocol

This integration provides oasis.App users with cheaper prices and better security for swaps via 1inch. Oasis.app, a leading platform for decentralized finance, has integrated with the 1inch Network, a leading DEX aggregator, to provide its users with the best rates and deepest liquidity on the DeFi market. This integration comes shortly after users were suffering from rising gas costs using Oasis Trade, as 1inch provides a cheaper, more efficient solution.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Supermicro Opens New Command Center with Autoconfigurator to Support Any Cloud, and PnP Enterprise Applications

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, is adding a new facility to its multi-location U.S. headquarters campus in San Jose, California. Customers can collaborate with Supermicro engineers in this consolidated campus, accessing an onsite data center to develop, test, and create the right balance of on-prem, colocation, and public cloud workload scenarios optimized for tomorrow’s corporate challenges. The new construction is over 200,000 sq. ft. in size and the latest addition to Supermicro’s Green Computing Park. It will include a Command Center to support new and innovative solutions that address the varied needs of customers worldwide. New technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), 5G Edge and On-Prem Cloud software and hardware can quickly be incorporated and tested for the most demanding workloads. Supermicro’s Silicon Valley headquarters comprises more than 12 buildings – over 1.5M sq. ft. – supporting engineering, manufacturing, and customer service.
SAN JOSE, CA
aithority.com

Mobilum Technologies Hits Record Monthly Transaction Volume and Launches Buybitfast.com

Mobilum Technologies Inc., a technology driven company making traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobilum OÜ, has generated an estimated record Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of approximately CAD $7.7 million in August 2021, which represents 44% month-over-month growth from the previous month.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

E2open Named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2021 Vendor Assessment

E2open Is Named a Leader for the Second Consecutive Time. E2open (ETWO), a leading network-based provider of mission-critical, cloud-based, end-to-end supply chain management platform, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2021 Vendor Assessment. “We are honored by the IDC MarketScape’s recognition...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oro#Nics#The Ethernet Controller#Adapter#Dell Oro Group#Smart Nic#Broadcom#Gbps
aithority.com

2021 Cylynt Connect: Achieving Zero Dark Usage of Your Software Products

Registration for the premier event for software monetization, anti-piracy, cybersecurity, license compliance, and data privacy technologies is now open. 2021 Cylynt Connect is now open for registrations and is a must-attend event for all those working in software monetization, anti-piracy, cybersecurity, license compliance, and data privacy technologies. Now in its...
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (September 2021)

AirPods Pro just hit Amazon’s lowest price of all time — get a yours before they sell out! Price: $179.99 You Save: $69.01 (28%) Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also...
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Honor partners with Microsoft to develop smart and integrated technology solutions

Honor, the company which separated from Huawei last year into an independent brand, has today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Microsoft. Both the companies will now work together to develop ground-breaking AI and end devices and create forward-looking technology strategies. The Chinese company says that the goal...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

ServiceNow’s Latest Now Platform Release Helps Businesses Workflow the Biggest Challenges of the Hybrid Work Era

ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, announced the Now Platform Rome release. The latest version of the Now Platform delivers hundreds of innovations designed to empower organizations to adapt to the hybrid work era – evolving business models, managing the employee fatigue crisis, and scaling automation and app development across the enterprise.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Amazon
aithority.com

Platform9’s Kubernetes-as-a-Service Powers AI Startup Norna’s Retail Fashion Technology

Award-Winning Applied AI Company, Norna, Experiences 10x Productivity Improvement in Kubernetes Management and Reduces Total Cost of Operations by 78%. Platform9, the leader in multi-cloud Kubernetes-as-a-Service, announced that Norna, a leading applied artificial intelligence company, experienced a ten-fold productivity improvement and a 78% total cost of operations (TCO) reduction after implementing Platform9’s Managed Kubernetes-as-a-Service to power the company’s retail fashion AI technology. Norna’s unique AI-driven service helps fashion retailers with assortment planning and pricing through near real-time insights into changes in competitor pricing and offerings.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

BuzzAR, Singapore Deep Tech Firm Secures US$630k in Funding Partnership with Choco Up

Choco Up, Asia’s leading revenue-based financing and growth platform announced today a US$630k funding partnership with Singapore augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) start-up BuzzAR. Founded in 2018, BuzzAR is a technology firm offering AR and AI solutions to Fortune 500 companies in Singapore and China. BuzzAR is also one of Singapore’s top AR companies, part of the Singapore Tourism Accelerator 2020/2021.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Honor magicbook pro review: It looks just like an Apple MacBook, but can it really rival it?

The Honor magicbook pro is proof that the brand can work wonders, even if former parent company Huawei no longer owns them.Founded in 2013, Honor has been, to date, one of China’s most popular smartphone brands. Since then the brand has evolved to produce laptops, bringing the magicbook 14 (£799.99, Hihonor.com) and magicbook 15 (£517.94, Amazon.co.uk) to the market.Now, with the magicbook pro, the brand has dramatically improved on its previous two models. With faster chip, more RAM, an improved graphics card and more SSD memory but there are still a few niggles with the machine that need addressing.We’ve been...
COMPUTERS
atlantanews.net

Education Technology (Ed Tech) And Smart Classrooms Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Smart Technologies, SABA, Lenovo, Apple, Blackboard, Dell

The Latest Released Worldwide Education Technology (Ed Tech) And Smart Classrooms market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Education Technology (Ed Tech) And Smart Classrooms market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Education Technology (Ed Tech) And Smart Classrooms market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Jenzabar, Promethean, Microsoft, IBM, SABA, Lenovo, Apple, Blackboard, Dell, HP, Smart Technologies, Toshiba, Panasonic, Cisco Systems Inc, Dynavox Mayer-Johnson, Fujitsu Limited & Discovery Communication.
EDUCATION
aithority.com

New OpenX Publisher Survey Reveals Importance Of First Party Data In Publisher’s Future Plans

85 percent of publishers feel that 1P data will be significant to future revenue. OpenX revealed the results of the company’s latest survey, examining how publishers are currently viewing and utilizing first party data. The findings highlight the critical role first party (1P) data will play going forward, with 85 percent of publishers saying that 1P data will be important to their future revenue.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Connection Achieves Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Status

Connection, a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, announced that it has been named a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP). The Azure Expert MSP status is awarded to Microsoft partners who complete an intensive auditing process, demonstrate industry-leading technical capabilities, and offer...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Quolum Introduces The World’s Only Expense Card For Purchasing And Managing SaaS Subscriptions

Fintech startup helps small and mid-size companies control SaaS expenditures, manage utilization, and ensure data security and compliance. Quolum, the Software as a Service (SaaS) Spend Management Company, introduced Quolum SaaS Card, a one-of-a-kind, virtual corporate expense card designed exclusively for purchasing and managing recurring SaaS and Cloud subscriptions. Quolum’s SaaS Card is the frontend purchasing card and the backend monitoring software stack for hundreds of enterprise SaaS purchases.
CREDITS & LOANS
aithority.com

BigCommerce Recognized as Challenger in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce Platforms

BigCommerce, a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, announced it has been recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce Platforms. BigCommerce was positioned based on the “Completeness of Vision” axis and the “ability to execute” axis in the Challengers quadrant.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

KPM Analytics Launches Automated SRC (Solvent Retention Capacity) Analyzer for the Baking and Milling Industries

KPM Analytics announced the release of its new SRC-CHOPIN 2 Analyzer for the baking and milling industries. The SRC-CHOPIN 2 allows a user to perform the SRC method automatically versus manually, providing consistent and objective results. Compared with original SRC-Chopin introduced in 2014, the SRC-Chopin 2 packed significant upgrades in software, electrical and mechanical designs for significantly improved user experience. The SRC-CHOPIN 2 is simpler, more precise, and more consistent than the manual method, allowing bakers and millers to make confident assessments regarding their flour quality and final product requirements.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

LabVantage Solutions Introduces LabVantage Enterprise SaaS

LabVantage Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services, including purpose-built LIMS solutions that allow labs to go live faster and at a lower total cost, announced the introduction of LabVantage Enterprise SaaS. The new offering incorporates the advantages of LabVantage’s standard Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) option that have made it a customer favorite since its introduction last year, along with unprecedented software configurability and interfacing capabilities that, for the first time, allow laboratories to leverage the full power and utility of a SaaS LIMS to address their unique needs.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy