Amazon and Microsoft Propelled the Smart NIC Market by 51 Percent in 2Q 2021, According to Dell’Oro Group

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, is adding a new facility to its multi-location U.S. headquarters campus in San Jose, California. Customers can collaborate with Supermicro engineers in this consolidated campus, accessing an onsite data center to develop, test, and create the right balance of on-prem, colocation, and public cloud workload scenarios optimized for tomorrow’s corporate challenges. The new construction is over 200,000 sq. ft. in size and the latest addition to Supermicro’s Green Computing Park. It will include a Command Center to support new and innovative solutions that address the varied needs of customers worldwide. New technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), 5G Edge and On-Prem Cloud software and hardware can quickly be incorporated and tested for the most demanding workloads. Supermicro’s Silicon Valley headquarters comprises more than 12 buildings – over 1.5M sq. ft. – supporting engineering, manufacturing, and customer service.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO