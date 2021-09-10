CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colombian Government selects Vitalpass, Co-created by Auna Ideas and Built on Algorand Blockchain, as the Nation's Official Digital Vaccination Passport

Vitalpass, the COVID-19 digital vaccination passport co-created by Auna Ideas Foundation and Koibanx and developed leveraging Algorand’s blockchain, has been chosen by the Colombian government as its official immunization certificate. Colombia is the first country in Latin America to adopt this technology, joining the ranks of others already doing this, including Singapore, Japan, South Korea and New York City .

