See new images of the Subaru Solterra
Subaru teases more and more images of its upcoming all-electric Solterra SUV, which will be launched in 2022 (including Japan, the U.S., Canada, Europe, and China). This new model will be built on the on the e-Subaru Global Platform, but technically it's a platform developed with Toyota, which calls its platform the e-TNGA. It's the same thing as both companies have announced in 2019 partnership on both the platform and the all-electric SUV.uk.motor1.com
Comments / 0