See new images of the Subaru Solterra

Cover picture for the articleSubaru teases more and more images of its upcoming all-electric Solterra SUV, which will be launched in 2022 (including Japan, the U.S., Canada, Europe, and China). This new model will be built on the on the e-Subaru Global Platform, but technically it's a platform developed with Toyota, which calls its platform the e-TNGA. It's the same thing as both companies have announced in 2019 partnership on both the platform and the all-electric SUV.

torquenews.com

The New Subaru Forester Wilderness Is Missing A Key Feature

This fall, the 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness arrives in North America, but it’s missing one crucial feature. See what Canada gets, but it’s not offered on U.S. models. The new 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness is only sold in North America for U.S. and Canadian customers. But Canada gets a critical feature that you won’t see on U.S. models. The Wilderness trim in Canada includes heated front seats with the standard all-weather package; the U.S. models only get heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, and windshield wiper de-icer.
CARS
CNET

2022 Subaru WRX debuts with new look, evolutionary upgrades

Meet the new 2022 Subaru WRX, the fifth generation of Subie's rally and racing legend. The new model sticks pretty close to the established formula of the previous generation and at first glance, it doesn't look all that different. However, Subaru assures me that it is "all-new from the wheels up" and after some ridealong time at a media preview, I'm intrigued. It may not be radically different, but there's lots to talk about, including fresh looks, a new, larger engine that makes a bit more power, a retuned suspension and Subaru's latest cabin and safety tech.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Honda Has a New Off-Road Trim to Take on Subaru and Toyota

Buyers love off-road styling and capability, even on not particularly off-road-oriented vehicles. Toyota already spiced up the RAV4 with a TRD Off-Road version. Ford launched a Timberline trim to beef up its crossovers. Subaru has debuted new Wilderness trims for both the Outback and the Forester. And Honda just announced a new TrailSport designation, which it says will be the "rugged halo for Honda light trucks."
CARS
The Verge

BMW’s new CE 02 mini-bike concept is electric

BMW’s Motorrad division has been pumping out some wild concepts over the last few years as the larger company turns its attention towards electric vehicles. It’s latest is also the to date, but still looks extremely cool: the CE 02 mini-bike. Debuted this week ahead of the IAA Mobility conference...
CARS
automoblog.net

2022 Subaru Forester Overview: Tech & Safety Features, New Wilderness Trim, Pricing & More

The 2022 Subaru Forester remains a stellar choice for a family crossover. Subaru constantly keeps the Forester fresh with new updates so it can stay competitive among its peers like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V. It also happens Forester is Subaru’s best-selling vehicle in America despite introducing the larger Ascent seven-seat SUV in late 2018.
CARS
torquenews.com

New Subaru Outback Just Earned Highest Safety Score Of Any Vehicle Class

Is the 2022 Subaru Outback a safe vehicle for families? Check out its new 5 Star NCAP safety rating and how it achieved the highest result ever across all vehicle classes. Learn more here. How safe is the 2022 Subaru Outback? Safety is a core value for the Subaru brand,...
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Subaru WRX Debuts New Engine And Platform, Familiar Package

The fifth-generation all-wheel-drive Subaru WRX is finally here. It debuts today with a new look inside and out, which is paired with a new platform and engine. The car looks quite familiar at first glance, but Subaru made several changes to improve its performance beyond just adding more power. The automaker is also introducing a new top-of-the-line GT trim for 2022.
CARS
carthrottle.com

The New Subaru WRX Is A Glorious Piece Of Rally-Inspired Forbidden Fruit

Americans: your new 271bhp rally yob is here. We’ll just sit in the corner and feel sad it’s not coming to the UK. We’re happy for you, America. Really, really happy. We’re fine, honest. Don’t ask again. We’re just glad that a new Subaru WRX exists, in all honesty, even though it’ll never officially come to the UK.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

2022 Subaru WRX brings new platform, keeps boxer and manual

Rally-honed hero is back for 2022 with all-new mechanicals and a rugged overhaul, but no UK sale planned. The rally-honed Subaru WRX has been reborn for 2022 with a new platform, overhauled interior and heavily upgraded chassis – but it still uses a turbocharged boxer engine and offers a manual gearbox.
CARS
Carscoops

Subaru Levorg Could Be Updated With A More Powerful Engine From The New WRX

Subaru will apparently overhaul the Levorg and turn it into a wagon alternative to the latest-generation WRX. While the Levorg is only sold in select markets, such as Japan and Australia, it is a popular and sleek wagon and a nice alternative to the SUVs that have proliferated the car market in recent years. In Japan, it is currently sold with a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder but Car Expert claims that Australian models will have the same powertrain as the new WRX that was revealed today.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Subaru Solterra EV Sure Looks a Lot Like a Toyota Venza Clone

Subaru has a well-earned reputation for being a brand that cares about the natural world and the environment. Soon, though, Subaru customers will be able to get a truly green Subie in the form of Subaru’s first-ever EV, the Subaru Solterra. With that being said, the Subaru Solterra looks suspiciously like a Toyota clone, but there’s actually a good reason for that.
CARS
Pistonheads

All-new Subaru WRX revealed with 275hp

There can't be many cars with such a committed following in the UK than the Subaru Impreza. A few years after the last STI was sold and many more since the 'Impreza' badge was used, the fact that something as relatively humble as a turbocharged Subaru saloon can garner such affection shows the impact it had. We count ourselves among the hopelessly dedicated fans, too, so even though the fifth-generation WRX won't reach British soil, we couldn't resist sharing the important info.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Subaru WRX Sedan

The new Subaru WRX sedan is a big deal. This is very likely the last WRX of its kind before hybridization enters the equation. But those are concerns for another day because the 2022 WRX is a mix of very familiar ingredients. It has a more powerful Boxer engine, Subaru's renowned all-wheel-drive system, and the continued availability of a six-speed manual gearbox. It promises more refinement, too, being built upon the Subaru Global Platform that promises improved dynamics and a quieter ride. Can the fifth generation of this rally-bred legend live up to the hype? Initial impressions are that it very much does.
CARS
torquenews.com

New Subaru Forester Targets A Young Audience - It Still Rates Best For Seniors

Subaru launched the 2022 Forester Wilderness for a younger active customer, but the Forester is rated best for seniors again. Check out why it's the best for savvy seniors. The 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness will likely be a hot model for Subaru of America. The all-new rugged model will target a young demographic who will take the new Forester far off the beaten path. But three recent reports say the Forester compact SUV is also the best new vehicle for buyers in their golden years.
CARS
torquenews.com

Subaru WRX And STI Are Now Among 20 New Cars With The Biggest Markups

Is it a good time to buy a 2021 Subaru WRX or WRX STI? A new report says the performance cars are now selling well over sticker price. See how much buyers are now paying here. The sport-tuned 2021 Subaru WRX and performance-tuned 2021 Subaru WRX STI have been in high demand all year, but now they are among the top new cars selling well above the MSRP. Autotrader released a new report naming the Toughest Twenty: 20 new vehicles consistently selling above full retail price.
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Subaru Levorg To Get The New WRX's 2.4-liter Engine: Report

Subaru hasn't made an Impreza WRX wagon in years. However, it passed the baton to the previous generation Levorg with its 2.0-liter turbo. The Japanese version of the 2.0 turbo Levorg even made about 300 horsepower. Unfortunately, it was discontinued when the second-generation Levorg was launched last year. At the...
CARS
motor1.com

Mercedes ends PHEV development to focus on EVs

Starting from 2025, Mercedes-Benz will begin introducing only electric vehicle platforms in an attempt to accelerate its shift towards a completely zero-emission model range by the end of the decade. Obviously, this would require some sacrifices, and the traditional saloons and estates could be the first victims of the transformation process. While their future seems uncertain, one thing is absolutely certain - Mercedes is done with the plug-in hybrids.
CARS
Clearfield Progress

2022 Subaru WRX Review

AutoGuide reviews the latest new cars with test drives, car comparisons and shootouts plus coverage of breaking auto industry news, auto shows, rumors, top 10 lists, and spy photos. Help shop for your new car with informative car buying tips and car recall news, and be entertained with feature stories, Top 10s and car review videos.
CARS
torquenews.com

Every New Subaru Model Gets Shut Out In The Latest J.D. Power APEAL Study

The 2021 J.D. Power APEAL study is out and says Subaru customers aren't being wowed by the 2021 Forester, 2021 Outback, or 2021 Crosstrek. Check out the new study findings. Even though the 2021 Subaru Forester, 2021 Subaru Outback, and 2021 Subaru Crosstrek are flying off dealers' lots this year, no Subaru SUVs won their segment again as most appealing in the new 2021 J.D. Power APEAL study. The APEAL study measures owners' emotional attachment to their new vehicle in the first 90 days. Like the recent J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, Subaru scores well below average.
CARS

