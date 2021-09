TO THE EDITOR: The zoned residential, idyllic, quiet country way of life in Mendham Borough and Township is under threat of ending permanently. My concern is that The BF Partners LLC will not be a one-off scenario. If we allow this preserved farmland to become a concert/brewery/bar enterprise, it will become the precedent for the other 139 farms to do the same. This would be the biggest mistake ever for our zoning.

MENDHAM, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO