CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers WR Robby Anderson Presents Huge 'Challenge' For Jets' Secondary

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFi67_0bt4F1BJ00

Sam Darnold isn't the only former Jet that's set to take the field on Sunday for the Panthers.

Wide receiver Robby Anderson is also getting ready for his first chance at revenge against the franchise where he started his career.

The speedster played four years in green and white, blossoming into a dangerous playmaker while accumulating 3,059 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. He had distinguished himself as this franchise's No. 1 receiver when the Jets allowed him to walk in free agency.

Anderson signed a two-year pact worth $12 million guaranteed with the Panthers this past offseason. Immediately, the 28-year-old had a career year, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for his first time in the NFL (ending up with 1,096 receiving yards in Carolina last season). He had more receptions (95) than he's ever had before in his career.

As much Anderson was tearing it up between the lines while donning green and white, it wasn't all fun and games behind the scenes. The Temple product told the Charlotte Observer in January that he was "losing [his] love for football" while playing for Gang Green.

Now, Anderson is poised for even more of a breakout season in 2021, part of a talented group of wideouts while reunited with his former quarterback. Members of the Jets' defense understand the challenge that the wideout presents.

"Just his speed," Jets safety Marcus Maye told reporters this week. "They do a great job of designing routes for him, setting up different plays for him. Making him run certain routes and then come back later and run a different route. So you just gotta know where he's at at all times."

Echoing Maye, veteran Lamarcus Joyner singled out Anderson's "elite speed and quickness." Other than Joyner and Maye, New York's secondary is very young and inexperienced, a matchup for Darnold to exploit. In fact, it's safe to say that at least on paper, the Panthers could dominate through the air on Sunday. With rookies expected to get plenty of playing time this season, they'll be tested right away.

That's good experience for these defensive backs—and the reason why the Jets never signed a veteran corner this offseason—but it could get ugly before those youngsters figure it out when playing against a high-octane offense.

Head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged early in the week that Anderson is a constant threat to win vertically. If you don't win at the line of scrimmage, it's hard to prevent the big play.

"He’s got tremendous vertical speed. Obviously, you got to know where he is because of his ability to blow the top off in coverage and win one-on-ones, especially vertically," Saleh explained. "He’s a very talented young man, he’s got a lot of fight in him, too. His mindset, he’s built the right way. He’s going to be a definite challenge to deal with."

So, how does this youthful unit contain Anderson on the outside?

Regardless of how explosive he can be, second-year cornerback Bryce Hall is confident that by sticking to the game plan, New York can keep a lid on Carolina's aerial attack.

"Just like everybody else in the league, there's nobody that you go against that you just look at and be like, 'Oh, this is gonna be easy work that you take lightly,'" Hall said. "I think [the key is] not doing anything outside of what got us to this point, as far as trusting our technique, trusting our coaches, and just being who we are. And so if we do that, if we do our job, I think everything will take care of itself."

Depending on how Hall and his fellow defensive backs perform on Sunday, Anderson could give the Jets and their fan base a first-hand look at what they're missing since his departure.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Sam Darnold hits Robby Anderson with first touchdown pass for Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Robby Anderson insisted all week there was no revenge factor in Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets. But in the second quarter, the two made their former team pay for moving on from them when Darnold completed...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

5 huge mismatches the Carolina Panthers have against NY Jets

The Carolina Panthers have some dangerous mismatches against the New York Jets. Yesterday, I wrote about five specific matchups where the New York Jets have a significant edge over the Carolina Panthers entering the Week 1 season-opening matchup between the two teams. Let’s keep things balanced and take a look...
NFL
New York Post

Robby Anderson may remind Jets just how big a mistake they made

The Jets will see a player this Sunday in a Panthers uniform who they gave up on too soon. He could have been a cornerstone player for the organization and he may remind them of that Sunday afternoon in Charlotte. No, not Sam Darnold. I’m talking about Robby Anderson. While...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

What Is the Path to a Jets Win on Sunday Against the Panthers?

Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets. Today's question: What are your thoughts on the Jets initial 53-man roster?. EA: The QB matchup has been talked about since the schedule was...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Hall
Person
Marcus Maye
New York Post

Fantasy four-pack, Week 1: Robby Anderson, Raheem Mostert

The NFL is back, and with a new season comes new chances to crush your friends in fantasy football and win some money. For that reason, here is a new weekly guide to help you on your journey: the fantasy four-pack. Every week of the NFL season, I will bring...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Sam Darnold, Robby Anderson connect for touchdown against former team

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold on Saturday scored his first-career touchdown in a Panthers uniform, and he did so in style: not only did he find wide receiver Robby Anderson for a 57-yard touchdown, but the two ex-New York Jets connected for their season-opening touchdown against their former team. Better...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Panthers#American Football#Wr#Temple#The Charlotte Observer#Gang Green#Wideouts#Twitter#Jets Country
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts get shocking news on Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts have been scrambling and hoping that Carson Wentz could return in time for their regular-season opener after he underwent surgery. Well, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Wentz is slated to participate in practices this week, starting on Monday. This is a huge development for the...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
184
Followers
246
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy