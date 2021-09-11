Meatless QSR Burger Launches
The McDonald's McPlant is being launched in the UK thanks to a partnership with Beyond Meat that will provide patrons with a meat-free way to enjoy the taste of a burger. The sandwich consists of the Beyond Meat meatless patty that is paired with a vegan cheese slice that has been formulated to taste just like the McDonald's original cheese slices found on its meat-based burgers. The burger is topped with an all-new vegan sauce to make the sandwich suited for vegan consumers.www.trendhunter.com
