CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Meatless QSR Burger Launches

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McDonald's McPlant is being launched in the UK thanks to a partnership with Beyond Meat that will provide patrons with a meat-free way to enjoy the taste of a burger. The sandwich consists of the Beyond Meat meatless patty that is paired with a vegan cheese slice that has been formulated to taste just like the McDonald's original cheese slices found on its meat-based burgers. The burger is topped with an all-new vegan sauce to make the sandwich suited for vegan consumers.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
mashed.com

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Burger King

Your average Burger King location is generally not a place for deep thought and profound philosophy. By design, it's more of a designated zone for eager anticipation and consumption of delicious, greasy calories, and as anyone who's gotten stuck in a line behind that one person who inexplicably takes five minutes to work out what he wants to eat can tell, this can pose a problem if the customer hasn't done their homework.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burgers#Beyond Burger#Qsr#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Beyond Meat
Fast Casual

Killer Burger adding hometown location

Portland-based Killer Burger is adding a location Wednesday to its hometown, marking its fifth Portland city location. Opening in the Slabtown neighborhood at 1620 NW 23rd amid the eating, shopping and entertainment district, the restaurant is the brand's 13th location across the region. The 2,300-square-foot space is close to the intersection of I-405 and Route 30, as well as the Portland Streetcar, making it easily accessible to those in the metro area, according to a company press release.
PORTLAND, OR
94.5 KATS

The New Thing on the Taco Bell Menu is Unique to Say the Least

I was at Taco Bell over the weekend and noticed they released their take on the chicken sandwich. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is now available and knew I had to try one. The chicken sandwich is nothing new to most restaurants. Many fast food places have had that option for years. It wasn't until recently when there was kind of an Internet war between several including Popeyes and Chic-fil-A on who had the better sandwich that more and more started focusing on their own version. There was even a time when Popeye's restaurants couldn't keep up with demand.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Pizza Chain In 24 States, According To A Report

The pandemic and its related lockdowns upended the restaurant industry in ways that continue to reveal themselves. In 2020, U.S. consumption accounted for almost one-third of pizza sales worldwide — $46.24 billion out of $145 billion (via Zippia). That's a lot of pie! So what are we eating? Well, that depends largely on where you live. According to Thrillist, plain, old cheese pizza is the runaway favorite in 29 states. Surprisingly, only two states, Montana and Oregon, listed pepperoni as their preferred choice.
RESTAURANTS
geekculture.co

KFC Expands Burger Menu With New Original Recipe Burger

KFC may be known best for their finger lickin’ good fried chicken but the fast-food chain is expanding its burger range from the beloved Zinger burger and special burgers like the Double Down burger to include their KFC Original Recipe Burger. The KFC Original Recipe Burger is a single deep-fried...
RESTAURANTS
FanSided

Burger King Japan introduces new Big Mouth Burger

It would appear that Burger King is once again trying to prove that while somethings are indeed bigger in Texas, that old adage just doesn’t apply when it comes to the fast food giant’s locations in Japan. Because the burgers available in that country put a regular Whopper to shame.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

McDonald’s launches first plant-based burger in UK and Ireland

McDonald’s is finally offering a vegan burger in the UK after years of research to perfect a plant-based patty and vegan cheese slice.The fast food giant will trial the new £3.49 McPlant in 10 restaurants in Coventry from September 29 and a further 250 outlets from October 13, with the aim of rolling it out nationwide next year.It is made up of a vegan sesame bun, mustard, ketchup, vegan sauce, onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and vegan cheese, and will be cooked separately from other McDonald’s burgers and sandwiches using dedicated utensils.McDonald’s said its first ever plant-based burger “delivers the same...
RESTAURANTS
thebossmagazine.com

Burger King unveils celebrity meals

Celebrity-themed meals part of fast food chains “Keep It Real” campaign Burger King is taking a page out of McDonald’s playbook to promote its new “Keep It Real” menu. The company announced... Celebrity-themed meals part of fast food chains “Keep It Real” campaign. Burger King is taking a page out...
RESTAURANTS
Only In Ohio

The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio

If you’re a true Midwesterner, you know a thing or two about tenderloin sandwiches. This classic comfort food hits the spot in any season, and the art of making tenderloin sandwiches has been perfected here in Ohio. For proof of this, look no further than the famous Root Beer Stande. This retro dive-in is your go-to destination for quick eats and, as you likely guessed from the name, an out-of-this-world rootbeer float. But it’s really the gigantic tenderloin sandwiches that put this place on the map.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

McDonald's to launch new vegan McPlant burger made from Beyond Meat

McDonald’s is launching a new fully vegan burger called the McPlant made from Beyond Meat. The eco-friendly treat will be McDonald’s UK and Ireland’s first fully vegan burger and will be available from 10 stores in Coventry from September 29, further 250-plus stores from October 23, with plans to roll out nationwide in 2022.
RESTAURANTS
FOXBusiness

Impossible Foods introduces meatless chicken nuggets

Impossible Foods, a plant-based meat substitute company, on Tuesday introduced its new meatless "chicken nuggets." Sound impossible? It's not. The Impossible Nuggets are made of soy protein and include other ingredients such as sunflower oil, methylcellulose (a binder), food starch, herbs and seasoning. The nuggets are coated traditionally in breadcrumbs.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy