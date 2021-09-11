CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

20th anniversary of September 11 attacks

UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k3i10_0bt4EFYr00

(L-R) Former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Bloomberg's partner Diana Taylor and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) participate in a moment of silence at the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI

Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
TheWrap

Watch Steve Bannon’s Epic Side-Eye at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Claim She’s ‘Most Effective Member of Congress’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned some side eye from Steve Bannon when she claimed she’s the is “the most effective member of Congress.”. Speaking to the one-time adviser to former president Donald Trump on his “War Room” podcast, she made the claim that she’s the most effective member of Congress in the current session. Bannon stared straight at the camera, which led to immediate online comparisons to Jim from “The Office.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Hilarious ‘self-own’ Tucker Carlson graphic goes viral

It looked as though Fox’s Tucker Carlson was being trolled by his own show when a caption popped up briefly while he was onscreen, seemingly describing the TV host as “dangerous”.Carlson’s head and shoulders filled the screen while he spoke to the camera, and the chyron running along the bottom of the screen read: “This man is a danger to the country,” followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight.Presumably, the caption was intended to refer to General Mark Milley, as Carlson was devoting the segment of his show to slamming the Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Gen Milley reportedly...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

$100 Million Trump Tower Loan Placed On Bank 'Watch List' Over Vacancies

A $100 million loan to Donald Trump’s flagship Trump Tower in Manhattan has been placed on a “watch list” by Wells Fargo Bank because of troubling “lower than average occupancy” in the building. Occupancy has dropped from 85.9% at the end of last year to 78.9% currently, according to Wells...
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden dealt a political blow after committee rejects drug pricing control bill

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce rejected a key drug pricing control bill in a stunning rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters and Kathleen Rice voted alongside their Republican colleagues on the panel, creating a 29-29 tie on the vote to pass the legislation during a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was held to mark up parts of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Matt Lillywhite

Kamala Harris Would Become President If The 25th Amendment Gets Invoked

In a recent tweet, Sen. Rick Scott (The GOP Campaign Chairman) made a statement that caused a lot of debate around the country. "After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office, or has the time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?"
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls to shut down the government in wild Steve Bannon interview

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the US government to be shut down, in bizarre comments made during an interview with Steve Bannon.The former political strategist to Donald Trump asked Ms Greene about the Democrat’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill during an interview for his War Room podcast on Thursday.Mr Bannon asked whether House Republicans had a plan to stop Democrats from passing the bill in the forthcoming weeks, to which Ms Greene replied that she hadn’t heard of any such plan yet. She then continued: "But I’ll tell you what I have to say, Steve: Shut...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

Pandemic unemployment benefits expired on Labor Day. Could they be renewed?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. After the pandemic-related expansion of unemployment insurance ended on Sept. 6, roughly 7.5 million people lost their benefits entirely, with millions more losing the $300 weekly bonus checks. The temporary federal benefits -- which included coverage for those normally ineligible for jobless aid, like gig workers and the long-term unemployed -- were in place since spring 2020 to help those who lost income from COVID-19 restrictions or layoffs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
