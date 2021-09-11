State reports highest COVID numbers since January
Delaware has reported the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 since January Sept. 9, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. Delaware reported 665 new COVID-19 cases; the seven-day average for the percentage of total tests that were positive was 8.6 percent, an increase from 7.4 percent August 31. In addition, 252 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, an increase of 19 from last week. Thirty-eight of the hospitalized persons are critically ill, a decrease of 10 from last week, officials said.www.capegazette.com
