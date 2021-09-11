CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners, one game out of wild card, face Diamondbacks

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Mariners, the team with the longest postseason drought in the four major professional sports, are just one game out of the American League's second and final wild-card berth. Tom Murphy hit two home runs Friday night as the Mariners (77-64), seeking their first playoff berth since 2001, defeated...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
NFL
