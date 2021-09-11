CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don McLean Removes Daughter's $3M Fortune Following Abuse Allegations

By Angeline Sicily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon McLean stayed true to his words and removed the inheritance of one of his children. McLean spoke candidly about the changes he applied on his will after his daughter, Jackie, appeared in a damaging tell-all interview where she accused him of abuse. In an interview with Daily Mail, McLean...

