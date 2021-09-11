Texas reports more animal anthrax cases, State total now 9
The number of animal anthrax cases has risen to nine in the state of Texas, according to animal health officials. In a span of about two weeks, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) has received new confirmations of anthrax in a white-tailed deer on a Kinney County premise on August 30, a white-tailed deer on a Maverick County premise on September 2, and a kudu on a Real County premise on September 9.outbreaknewstoday.com
