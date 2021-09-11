CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas reports more animal anthrax cases, State total now 9

By Press Release
outbreaknewstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of animal anthrax cases has risen to nine in the state of Texas, according to animal health officials. In a span of about two weeks, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) has received new confirmations of anthrax in a white-tailed deer on a Kinney County premise on August 30, a white-tailed deer on a Maverick County premise on September 2, and a kudu on a Real County premise on September 9.

High Plains Journal

Anthrax confirmed in a horse and cow in Texas

Texas Animal Health Commission officials recently received confirmation of anthrax in a horse in Armstrong County and a cow in Hardeman County. The premises housing the horse is located in the southern portion of Armstrong County and has been quarantined. The premises housing the cow is located in the northern portion of Hardeman County, northwest of Quanah and has also been quarantined. TAHC rules require proper disposal of affected carcasses and vaccination of other livestock on the premises prior to release of the quarantine.
