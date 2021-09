Visit ameliaislandbookfestival.org to purchase tickets. The Amelia Island Book Festival, now in its 20th year, is getting an early start to with a kick-off luncheon at Courtyard by Marriott, Amelia Island, scheduled from 11 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 21. This brand-new venue provides a spacious dining area with reduced occupancy and distanced seating. To be vigilant against still surfacing Covid outbreaks, the Courtyard follows CDC and corporate guidelines that include rigorous cleaning protocols, purifying systems effective against viruses in the air and on surfaces, hand sanitizing stations and masks for members of staff. The AIBF has reduced the number of tickets by 20% to allow for social distancing.

