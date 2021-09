For Jim Jobusch, the Tuesday morning 20 years ago on Sept. 11 began uneventfully as he prepared to head into work as Gilbert’s assistant fire chief. “I got a phone call from my mother-in-law asking, ‘have you seen what was happening in New York City?’” recalled Jobusch, now the town’s fire chief. “I turned on the TV and saw that a plane had flown into one of the towers. I initially thought it was an accident and as I was watching I saw another plane fly into the tower and then I started realize what was happening. There was lot of confusion obviously and it kind of halted our day.”

GILBERT, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO