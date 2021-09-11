CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xander Zayas improves to 10-0, Lindolfo Delgado still undefeated

By RINGSIDE
worldboxingnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXander Zayas continued his progress on the undercard of Oscar Valdez vs. Robson Conceicao on Friday. The teenager improved to 10-0. Junior Middleweight: Xander Zayas (10-0, 7 KOs) UD 6 Jose Luis Sanchez (11-2-1, 4 KOs), Scores: 60-54 and 60-53 2x. Puerto Rican prodigy Zayas passed the most daunting challenge of his young career, shutting out Albuquerque native Sanchez. Zayas hurt Sanchez on a few occasions, but the veteran weathered the storm and found a home with his right hand. Sanchez did not have the power to hurt Zayas, who closed the show strong.

