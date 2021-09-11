Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1973 Daly Avenue in West Farms, The Bronx. The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1973 Daly Avenue, an 11-story mixed-use building in West Farms, The Bronx. Designed by Aufgang Architects and developed by Camber Property Group, the structure yields 123 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 47 units for residents at 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $42,995 to $77,340.