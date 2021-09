LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team will cap its week on the road with a 2 p.m. (ET) contest Sunday at Southern Illinois. The outing will mark the second of a six-game stretch where the Knights compete five times on the road. Bellarmine (0-0-5) is unbeaten through five games, with neither a win nor a loss to its credit but five consecutive ties.