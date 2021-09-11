Twenty Years After “Twentynine Palms” Anticipated #MeToo

Jennifer Senior ’91 wrote for The Atlantic about Robert McIlvaine ’97, one of 14 alumni killed. In August, The Atlantic published a story by Jennifer Senior ’91 that chronicles what happened in the years after the death of Robert McIlvaine ’97, one of 14 alumni killed in the 9/11 attacks. Bobby, as his family called him, roomed with Senior’s brother at Princeton and, after college, in New York. In the two decades since he died, Senior watched as his mother, Helen; father, Bob Sr.; and brother, Jeff; dealt with their grief in very different ways. Soon after the tragedy, a conflict cropped up between Bobby’s family and his girlfriend Jen — to whom he intended to propose marriage — over Bobby’s latest diary. Helen wanted to at least see it, as a last glimpse of her son’s thoughts; Jen, feeling bereft, refused. And so, for years, they didn’t speak. Senior’s story focuses on the fate of that diary and of the people who loved Bobby. Senior spoke with PAW about the story.

