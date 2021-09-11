Twenty Years After “Twentynine Palms” Anticipated #MeToo
THIRTY YEARS AGO, on August 2, 1991, Rosie Ortega and Mandi Scott were raped and murdered at the hands of a Marine in a California desert town. Ten years later, their story was told in Twentynine Palms: A True Story of Murder, Marines, and the Mojave, a work of literary nonfiction by author and journalist Deanne Stillman. The 20th anniversary of this book’s publication offers new social lenses through which we might now view a gruesome crime that came out of the very specific culture of the town of Twentynine Palms, a culture which in turn meant the crime was not as specific as it would seem.lareviewofbooks.org
Comments / 0