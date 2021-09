How often was Britney Spears (39) really married? Officially, the singer was twice under the hood. In 2004 she said yes to her boyfriend Jason Allen Alexander after a boozy night in Las Vegas – 55 hours later, however, their marriage was annulled again. In the same year she went to the altar with Kevin Federline (43), but this connection also failed after three years. But maybe they weren’t the only husbands of the musician?

