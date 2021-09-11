COVID-19 Deaths Have Increased By More Than 50 Percent in New York
COVID-19 deaths in New York have increased significantly from what the daily number was seven days ago. According to the daily COVID-19 report released by the office of New York's first female governor, Kathy Hochul, the daily deaths have increased by more than 50 percent. The numbers released by the Governor's Office on September 4, 2021, which were for the day before, September 3, indicated that 28 people passed away from the deadly virus. The numbers released on September 10, which were for the day before, September 9, show that 43 people died on that day from COVID-19. Over the past week, 209 people have died, with the 9th having the most deaths during that time frame (see chart below).wblk.com
Comments / 5