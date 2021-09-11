CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Bender, Anthony - 75 3733 A FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE OFFICER (M2) and 2 additional charges

 7 days ago

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 4:24PM, a Slate Belt Regional Police Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an operator of a (black) motorcycle due to an obscured registration plate. As the Officer activated the emergency lights, the operator of the motorcycle fled at a high rate of speed on Glass St in Plainfield Township. The operator eluded the Officer. The Officer obtained surveillance footage from a business that depicted the operator and motorcycle.

CBS Sacramento

Footage Released Of Carjacking Suspect’s Assault On Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released footage of a carjacking suspect’s assault of a sheriff deputy and subsequent arrest. The suspect—Darren Stone, 26—is accused of assaulting at least two elderly people, including his own grandmother, and hitting a sheriff’s deputy in the head with a rock. Stone remains in the hospital after being shot during a struggle with law enforcement. Footage released by the sheriff’s office shows Stone ignoring a deputy’s commands to put his hands up and stop moving. “Stop right there. You’re going to get bit by my dog. Stop right there. Get your hands...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Welsh , Sean - (18) 3802 DUI and 2 additional charges

On 09/04/21 at approximately 2:15am, officers were conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of High Street and Union Street. While on the stop another vehicle traveling south on High Street struck one of the police vehicles and continued south, failing to stop at the scene of the accident. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle. Officers made contact with the operator who was identified as Sean Welsh, a 22 Y/O W/M out of Center Valley, PA. Following an investigation it was determined that Welsh was driving under the influence. Welsh was charged with DUI and related charges for fleeing the scene of an accident. Welsh was transported to WCPD where he was processed and released on summons. A preliminary hearing is pending.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Two arrested on drug, fleeing charges

PARKERSBURG — Two people were taken into custody Wednesday after a high speed pursuit and they were found in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. The pursuit began when a motorcycle driven by Brian Christopher Hillabold, 37, homeless, with Chasity Hope Gibson, 29, 5022 1/2 Staunton Turnpike, Parkersburg, as a passenger, failed to stop at a stop sign at Eighth and Quincy streets, according a criminal complaint filed with Wood County Magistrate Court.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Malinowski, Reese Michael - 75 PA 3733 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer (F3) and 1 additional charge

On 09/12/21 at approximately 1:10am, officers attempted to stop a black motorcycle with two occupants for traffic violations. The operator of the motorcycle fled from police at speeds exceeding 100 MPH. Officers stopped pursuing the motorcycle due to the excessive speed. After an investigation the operator was identified as Reese Malinowski, a 22 year old white male of Philadelphia, PA. Malinowski was charged with Fleeing and Eluding Police and was transported to the Chester County Prison pending a preliminary hearing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bench Warrants- DUI (M) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (M)

On 09/13/2021 at approximately 0126 hours, Palmyra Police received a complaint for a suspicious vehicle parked behind Sheetz Gas Station. On scene, Palmyra Police identified 2 male occupants sitting in the vehicle, 1 of them being Nathan Hevel who has 2 active bench warrants. 1 out of Dauphin... Bench Warrants-...
PALMYRA, PA
Potts, Aaron - Simple Assault and 9 additional charges

The Highspire Borough Police Department arrested Potts, Aaron on Saturday September 18th, 2021. An arrest warrant for Aaron Potts, was issued on 9/15/2021, as a result of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm, which occurred in a home in the 300 Block of Market Street, today, 9/15/2021, at 10:45 AM. Potts is accused of knocking the victim to the ground, grabbing the victim by the throat, and pointing a gun at the victim. Potts left the home prior to officers arriving. The victim informed a 9-1-1 dispatcher, that she observed Potts driving by the house several times. Officers located the vehicle nearby and activated their audible and visual signals in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop. Potts failed to yield for police and led officers in a high speed, two mile pursuit, before police lost sight of the vehicle in Lower Swatara Township. If you have any information on the location of Potts, please submit a tip below or contact police at 717-558-6900.
HIGHSPIRE, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Pittsburgh

Mercer County State Trooper Arrested On Forgery, Tampering Charges

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) – A state trooper in Mercer County was arrested for allegedly altering military orders and forging a signature. The State Police say trooper Jamhal Simon altered military orders he got as a member of the Ohio Air National Guard and forged the signature of a non-commissioned officer. (Photo: WKBN-TV) He’s facing misdemeanor charges of forgery and tampering with records or identification. Simon has been with the State Police since 2015 and is assigned to the patrol section of Troop D, Mercer. Police say he’s been suspended without pay pending resolution of the charges.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Theft From Vehicle - Warwick Township

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. The NLCRPD is investigating thefts of miscellaneous property stolen from vehicles in Warwick Township in the vicinity of Cambridge Lane. The owner of the vehicle reported the theft of a handgun during this criminal intrusion into the vehicle. Loss estimate is unavailable at this time. Residents are being reminded to lock their parked vehicles and to report and thefts or suspicious activities to the NLCRPD. More details to follow as they become available.
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
fox44news.com

Wanted man caught after attempt to flee Waco officers

WACO, Texas – Waco police report an alert officer and the use of a K-9 helped corral a wanted man who did his best to avoid capture. 38-year-old Peter Daniel White was arrested Tuesday night and booked into the McLennan County Jail on multiple charges. Incidents leading to his arrest...
WACO, TX
Bender , Jeffrey S. - CC 3126 A7 Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 yrs of age (F3) and 3 additional charges

On 07/13/2021 the City of Bradford Police Department took a report of both sexual assault and physical assault of a juvenile female child less than 13 yrs of age. These assaults allegedly had occurred within the City of Bradford over a long period spanning nearly 3yrs. The investigation has been ongoing since July 2021 and today September 15th, 2021 City of Bradford Police did charge the actor, Jeffrey S. Bender , with both felony and misdemeanor charges related to both sexual and physical assault on the child. Magistrate Cercone arraigned Bender and bail was set at $40,000 percentage. Bail was posted and a preliminary hearing date has been set.
BRADFORD, PA
CBS Denver

PIT Maneuver By Police Brings Short Westminster Chase To An End

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Westminster stopped a driver who led them on a chase on Friday by doing a PIT maneuver. The chase started at Highway 36 and Sheridan Boulevard and it ended at 84th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. Police said the suspect, a man, was wanted out of Arapahoe County on a felony domestic violence charge. The man was first spotted driving just after 10:30 a.m. When authorities attempted to perform a traffic stop he drove away and led them on a short chase. No one was hurt when police blocked the suspect’s car and they arrested him. Police said they expect the man will now face vehicle eluding charges. The suspect’s identity hasn’t been released.
WESTMINSTER, CO
KSLTV

Woods Cross police officer charged with assault after shooting at fleeing truck

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A former officer with the Woods Cross Police Department is facing charges for shooting at a fleeing truck in February, according to court documents. Officer Joshua Lindsey was formally charged on Tuesday with two third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault, and the Woods Cross Police Department confirmed Lindsey was fired in July.
WOODS CROSS, UT
Williams-Whitefield, Rasheed - (1 count) Burglary and 2 additional charges

Rasheed Williams-Whitefield was wanted on multiple charges, as a result of a police investigation that occurred on 8/3/2021 on W College Avenue. Rasheed Williams-Whitefield was charged with 1 count of Burglary (F1), 1 count of Criminal Trespass (F2) and 1 count of Theft by Unlawful Taking (M1). A warrant was issued for his arrest on 9/3/2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Esquilin Figueroa, Bryan - (18) 3921 (a) Theft by unlawful taking and 2 additional charges

On September 14, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Bryan Esquilin Figueroa was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. Docket Number: CR-262-21 Reference ID: LA-20-04482c. During the months of March, August, October, November, and December of 2020, several residents of Lower Allen Township had...
REACHARD, TRAVIS TY - (1 count) Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer and 4 additional charges

On 9/7/21, while performing routine patrol, a LWTPD officer observed a sports bike being operated by TRAVIS TY REACHARD. Reachard addressed the officer and refused to pull over for a routine traffic stop. The sports bike did not have a registration plate and the officer had knowledge that Reachard had a suspended license. The officer did pursue the motor bike for a short distance but then discontinued. The sports bike failed to stop for a posted stop sign. Charges were filed at MDJ 19-3-01 against TRAVIS TY REACHARD for fleeing and eluding and additional traffic violations. A preliminary hearing is scheduled and Reachard is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Thomas, Darrell Antwon - (18)3701(A)(1)(II) Robbery and four additional charges

On September 6, 2021 at 10:27PM, OPD was dispatched to the 100 block Coach Street, Oxford Borough for a disturbance. Upon arrival, the female adult victim reports Darrell Thomas, fled on foot after he entered the home, grabbed her by the neck; breaking her necklace, pulled a black semi-automatic handgun; pointed the gun at the victim and threaten to kill the victim. Thomas then went into the victim's son's bedroom and took the child's cell phone. The child victim had already called 911 on the cell phone, at which time Thomas ran down the steps taking the victim's house keys and car keys. The OPD issued a warrant for Darrell Antwon Thomas of Cochranville, Pennsylvania. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Police report #OP-21-02470.
OXFORD, PA

