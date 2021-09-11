Bender, Anthony - 75 3733 A FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE OFFICER (M2) and 2 additional charges
On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 4:24PM, a Slate Belt Regional Police Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an operator of a (black) motorcycle due to an obscured registration plate. As the Officer activated the emergency lights, the operator of the motorcycle fled at a high rate of speed on Glass St in Plainfield Township. The operator eluded the Officer. The Officer obtained surveillance footage from a business that depicted the operator and motorcycle.
