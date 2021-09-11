CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Stays Steadily High; New Breakdown By Community

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tx6C0_0bt3wLDY00

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island remains high as new variants of the virus continue to mutate and spread across the country.

After seeing a slight rise, the average seven-day positive infection rate on Long Island dipped to 4.33 percent of those tested on Thursday, Sept. 9, down slightly from the previous day, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Statewide, the infection rate is also down, from 3.35 percent to 3.30 percent on Sept. 9.

In Suffolk, 738 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the latest update from the state, with 545 new cases in Nassau, bringing the totals to 221,796 and 202,196 respectively.

A total of 43 new virus-related deaths were reported in New York, including one in Suffolk and two in Nassau in the latest update by the Department of Health.

There have now been 3,482 COVID-19 fatalities in Suffolk and 3,232 in Nassau.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

  • North Country: 5.53 percent (down .54 percent);
  • Mohawk Valley: 5.48 percent (down .34 percent);
  • Central New York: 5.38 percent (up .02 percent);
  • Western New York: 4.60 percent (down .03 percent);
  • Finger Lakes: 4.51 percent (down .03 percent);
  • Capital Region: 4.35 percent (down .16 percent);
  • Long Island : 4.33 percent (down19 percent);
  • Hudson Valley: 3.80 percent (up .04 percent);
  • Southern Tier: 3.42 percent (up .25 percent);
  • New York City: 2.26 percent (down .06 percent).

At the beginning of the summer, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Friday, Sept. 10:

  • Brookhaven: 64,916;
  • Islip: 53,762;
  • Babylon: 31,478;
  • Huntington: 25,186;
  • Smithtown: 15,834;
  • Southampton: 6,518;
  • Riverhead: 3,978;
  • East Hampton: 1,984;
  • Southold: 1,811;
  • Shelter Island: 79.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

  • Levittown: 6,355;
  • Hempstead: 5,127;
  • Hicksville: 5,032;
  • Freeport: 4,708;
  • Valley Stream: 4,560;
  • East Meadow: 4,368;
  • Elmont: 3,929;
  • Oceanside: 3,856;
  • Franklin Square: 3,682;
  • Long Beach: 3,698;
  • Glen Cove: 3,356;
  • Uniondale: 3,081;
  • Massapequa: 2,732;
  • Baldwin: 2,671;
  • Rockville Centre: 2,663;
  • Wantagh: 2,442;
  • Woodmere: 2,441;
  • North Bellmore: 2,342;
  • North Massapequa: 2,339;
  • Plainview: 2,335;
  • West Hempstead: 2,287;
  • Merrick: 2,234;
  • Bellmore: 2,085;
  • Mineola: 2,190;
  • East Massapequa: 2,160;
  • Garden City: 2,145;
  • Lynbrook: 2,127;
  • Seaford: 2,061;
  • Massapequa Park: 2,072.

There were 197,952 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Sept. 9, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 6,151 newly confirmed infections for a 3.11 percent daily infection rate, down slightly over the previous day.

Thirty-seven more COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus dipped to 2,390 statewide.

A total of 78.5 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.1 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 66.4 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 61.2 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Sept. 10, 1,789,588 (4,769 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,586,247 (3,371 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"Many New Yorkers are continuing to catch COVID-19 as we work to fight the pandemic across the state. Although many have gotten vaccinated, we need to push those numbers even higher to defeat this virus for good," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"We're working to get more vaccines in underserved communities across New York —particularly among 12 to 17-year-olds — and that's why we're opening new pop-up sites and leveraging a social media campaign to get the word out.

"The shot is safe, free, and effective, so let's all protect our friends and neighbors and get vaccinated today."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
NEWS10 ABC

North Country has highest COVID infection rate in New York State

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As COVID cases continue to surge in the state, the North Country is now one of the highest regions of infections. On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed that compared to all other regions, the North Country has the highest seven-day average positivity rate, standing at 5,64%. This is significantly higher compared to the statewide average which was logged at 3.34%. The next highest regions are the Mohawk Valley and Central New York, both at 4.7%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsday

New COVID-19 cases on Long Island again top 900, state figures show

Long Island surpassed 900 daily COVID-19 cases in a post-Labor Day holiday weekend jump as the delta variant continued to spread and send virus indicators upward. Nassau County registered 393 new cases in test results from Wednesday, while Suffolk County had 535, for a total of 928. New York City logged 1,972 new cases, state figures show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bigislandnow.com

50 New COVID-19 Infections Reported on Big Island

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 499 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 68,764. No new COVID-related deaths were reported. A total of 50 new infections were identified on the Big Island Tuesday. The state’s two-week average is now 706 new cases daily, with a test positivity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Infectious Diseases#New York City#New Pop#Shelter Island#Central New York#Western New York#Southern#Southampton#Freeport#East Meadow#Uniondale#New Yorkers
cbslocal.com

Rabbis From Long Island, Queens Urge Communities To Get COVID Vaccine

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of rabbis on Long Island and in Queens joined forces to urge their communities to get vaccinated. “We want to celebrate the yom tovim responsibly,” Rabbi Dr. Aaron Glatt says in the video before multiple rabbis say, “Get vaccinated now.”. Just ahead of Rosh...
QUEENS, NY
wwnytv.com

COVID kills another local person, infects 138 others

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Another person has died from COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. The death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 106. The county also reported 67 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Over the Labor Day weekend, the county saw 6 additional COVID deaths. 7 News...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
The Daily News Online

Hawley: Patriot Trip canceled amid COVID-19 infection rate worries

BATAVIA — This year’s Patriot Trip to Washington D.C. has been canceled due to COVID-19 infection concerns. Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, said in a news release that was saddened to announce the cancellation. The annual visit brings veterans to landmarks and historical sites. Hawley cited the spread of COVID-19, especially...
BATAVIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico extends state indoor mask mandate

SANTA FE, New Mexico — The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the state's indoor mask mandate will be extended for another month. The current indoor mask mandate was set to expire on Wednesday after being implemented on Aug. 20. Under the public health order, all New Mexicans aged 2 and older The post New Mexico extends state indoor mask mandate appeared first on KVIA.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Urbanna Southside Sentinel

COVID-19 transmission rate high in Middlesex

Dramatic increase in outbreaks in schools, long-term care facilities, businesses, churches, sports-rec clubs. (Editor’s note: As of Monday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Public Health reported 715 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Middlesex County, with 27 Middlesex patient COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 23 deaths involving Middlesex residents. The Virginia Department of Public Health cautions that because of limited testing, the actual number of cases in Middlesex County is likely much higher.)
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, VA
CBS New York

Nearly 200 People Being Released From Rikers After Gov. Hochul Signs ‘Less Is More Act,’ Calls N.Y.’s Incarceration Rate ‘A Point Of Shame’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul acted to immediately free several hundred parolees from Rikers Island and made arrangements to move several hundred more from the notorious jail complex to state lockups to ease the unsafe conditions at the troubled facility. But the correction officers union is questioning the effectiveness of the actions in ending the crisis. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, unlike her predecessor, Hochul was careful not to attack Mayor Bill de Blasio, who bears the ultimate responsibility for fixing Rikers. But as she signed the Less Is More Act into law, she made it clear she was trying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
129K+
Followers
26K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy