Football legend Pele, remains in intensive care unit

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePele is recovering but is still kept in intensive care unit after the surgery. He is conscious and recovering, according to the hospital staff. Legendary football player Pele is kept under intensive care, as he is still recovering from his surgery. He had undergone a surgery to remove a tumor on the right side of his colon.

