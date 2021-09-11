CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/11 commemoration begins at ground zero in NYC

8newsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — The 9/11 anniversary commemoration at ground zero has begun with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, exactly 20 years after the start of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, members of Congress, and other...

www.8newsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
U.S. POLITICS
Forward

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, mourners and conspiracy theorists mingled at ground zero

When the Twin Towers fell, the nation was united, transfixed by our televisions and the overwhelming horror of terrorist attacks of an unheard of scale on our soil. But 20 years later, at the 9/11 memorial at ground zero, the shock had worn off. Interpretations of what happened that day, and what it meant, had splintered. Mourners mixed with tourists, and conspiracy theorists shouted on one side of the street while a brigade of firefighters passed by on the other.
SOCIETY
CBS News

Rare video from ground zero on 9/11

In the moment, Mark LaGanga did not know. As the CBS News photojournalist drove down Manhattan's West Side Highway on September 11, 2001, he did not know he was headed toward the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil. He was unaware that the south tower had already collapsed in on itself, and he could not have imagined the north tower would fall shortly thereafter, engulfing him and everyone around him in a thick cloud of ashen debris.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

9/11 memorial: Bruce Springsteen performs at Ground Zero

Bruce Springsteen performed his song “I’ll See You in My Dreams” during the 9/11 memorial service in New York to remember the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost that day 20 years ago. Springsteen’s 2002 album The Rising was written in response to the attacks and he’s been one of...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony at Ground Zero

Thousands of folks, including 3 presidents, observed a moment of silence at Ground Zero to mark the exact moment when an American Airlines Jet slammed into one of the World Trade Center Twin Towers 20 years ago. President Joe Biden, along with former Presidents Obama and Clinton, observed a moment...
POLITICS
audacy.com

VIDEOS & PICS: NYC's 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — First responders from around the country joined President Joe Biden, other officials and family and friends of 9/11 victims in New York City Saturday to solemnly commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks. Nearly 3,000 were killed in New York City in 2001 in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
swiowanewssource.com

Ground zero shrine glows on 9/11 anniversary

Orthodox Church and National Shrine marked a milestone in the reconstruction of the only house of worship destroyed in the attacks. (Sept. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/3d7f3a6583e44a0e8229edecf5c9b5ad.
RELIGION
actionnewsjax.com

Photos: NYC commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11

New York City Commemorates 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Terror Attacks NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: A member of the FDNY visits the reflecting pool during a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York City. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA, and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Mike Segar-Pool/Getty Images) (MIKE SEGAR/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

What Happened to the Flag Flown at Ground Zero on 9/11? It Was Returned Recently

In a now-iconic image taken on Sept. 11, 2001, a trio of New York City firefighters (George Johnson, Dan McWilliams, and Billy Eisengrein) stand in the burning ashes of the World Trade Center and hoist an American flag into the air. The flag, which was taken from a nearby yacht, became a symbol of resilience during one of the darkest moments in recent U.S. history. However, within hours of the flag flying, it disappeared.
MILITARY
The Phoblographer

​​​​Dr. Emil Chynn Will Never Forget Being at Ground Zero on 9/11

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. “That day, I encountered literally thousands of people screaming and running past me in the opposite direction,” Dr. Emil Chynn remembers of September 11th, 2001. Two hijacked passenger planes had just been used in a coordinated terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, hitting the North Tower at 8:46 at the South Tower at 9:03. “Actually, I was the only person going downtown,” Dr. Chynn says. “I tried to flag a yellow cab to take me downtown, but nobody would stop. Finally, I got a cabbie to stop, but he said, ‘What are you, nuts? If you paid me a million dollars, I wouldn’t take you there!’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Killeen Daily Herald

Harker Heights man was part of 9/11 recovery team at Ground Zero

HARKER HEIGHTS — Identifying the remains of the nearly 3,000 victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City is an ongoing process that continues today, according to Louis Smit, a Harker Heights resident who was part of the massive effort to search through the rubble after two commercial airliners smashed into and destroyed the World Trade Center twin towers.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

