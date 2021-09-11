CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The ‘red zone’ is the most dangerous time of year for campus sexual assault. Here’s what you need to know.

By Anne Branigin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the time Devi Jags learned what the “red zone” is, she had already experienced two devastating incidents of sexual violence and harassment. Jags, a 25-year-old marketing and sales director, was assaulted at the start of her sophomore year at Xavier University in 2015. A cross-country runner, Jags was attacked at a party by someone who was close to one of her teammates.

#Rape#Title Ix#Sexual Violence#Domestic Violence#Campus Sexual Assault#Xavier University#The Department Of Justice#Education
