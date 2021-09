Roseville, CA- Had no idea at the time, but the horrific tragedy of 9/11 would result into a time of an unexpected blessing. Back in late summer of 2001, on a business trip to New York, I had the opportunity to stay at my childhood home and visit with my widowed mother. Our relationship over the years had often been strained, thanks in large part to my lack of maturity. During the visit, when not working, most of the time was spent catching up with old friends and doing my own thing. During the trip, my mom and I were getting along well, but we really didn’t spend much time together.

