CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Flag unfurled at Pentagon to mark 20 yrs since 9/11

USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn American flag was unfurled from the roof of the Pentagon Saturday morning at sunrise at the site where a jetliner hit the building twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001. (Sept. 11)

www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
USNI News

9/11: A Shattered Morning at the Pentagon

The first two hours of that morning in the Pentagon were quite normal. As a Navy lieutenant commander, I was the operations officer for the 24/7 intelligence “Alert Center” within the National Military Joint Intelligence Center (NMJIC).1 After a year of serving as a watch officer on one of the five teams, I had moved up to managing the day-to-day operations of the intelligence hub. It was a duty I loved: I worked with good people, had an intensely interesting view on the world, and believed in the mission. The Alert Center was connected to the around-the-clock watch teams at the White House Situation Room, all the “three-letter” intelligence agencies, the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD), the military services and combatant commands, State Department’s Ops Center, and the Federal Aviation Administration.
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

Afghan killed by drone praised by co-workers in US aid group

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Afghan man who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last month was an enthusiastic and beloved longtime employee at an American humanitarian organization, his colleagues say, painting a stark contrast to the Pentagon's claims that he was an Islamic State group militant about to carry out an attack on American troops.
MILITARY
wtvy.com

Pentagon survivor remembers 9/11

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There were multiple attacks on September 11th, 2001. Most notable are the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. But seldom talked about is the attack that took place at the Pentagon. Floyd Rodgers, former Director of Resource Management at Fort Rucker, recalls...
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#9 11#American Flag
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Washington Post

Trump gave six months extra Secret Service protection to his kids, three officials. It cost taxpayers $1.7 million.

An earlier version of this article said that Tiffany Trump recently married. She is engaged but not married. The article has been corrected. In June, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited Israel to scout investments for his new company, then flew to Qatar for a conference. At the time, Mnuchin had been out of office for five months.
POTUS
Washington Post

Larry Elder tried his own Big Lie. He did Democrats — and democracy — a favor.

Will Wilkinson publishes the Model Citizen newsletter. He is a senior fellow at the Progressive Policy Institute. This week, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom crushed the bid to oust him from office by a roughly 27-percentage-point, 2.5 million-vote margin, with around three-quarters of votes counted as of Wednesday. Unseating Newsom was unlikely. But that didn’t stop Republican Larry Elder — the hard-right radio personality who emerged as Newsom’s leading challenger — from trying to preemptively delegitimize the result with intimations of voter fraud.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Federal workers can be fired for refusing vaccination, but must show up to work until their cases are determined, new guidance says

Federal employees can be fired for refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, but as their disciplinary cases wind through the system, they will report to work alongside vaccinated colleagues, according to Biden administration guidance issued this week. The new guidance to implement a vaccine mandate for the government, which...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

The non-Trump GOP erodes a little further

The announcement came exactly as you might expect of a former star for the Ohio State Buckeyes: white text on a scarlet background, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez’s name on a gray background at the top. Its message was also one that would be familiar to Buckeye fans, given that it amounted to an unexpected loss.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy