Prince Andrew’s lawyers question service of legal documents

In a new court filing, prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell attempted to barricade herself in a conference room at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, posing a security threat. The socialite and former madam for Jeffrey Epstein used a cart of legal documents to stop guards from entering the room, according to prosecutors. Maxwell has been allowed to use the cart in the past but has no been banned from using it and ordered to instead carry her legal materials by hand. “If she needs other materials during a particular meeting with counsel, she may leave the VTC room, retrieve those materials by hand, and then return to her meeting with counsel,” prosecutors wrote in a letter to New York federal court. Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell’s lawyer, claims that she never barricaded herself, writing that prosecutors “cannot resist the opportunity to gratuitously cast Ghislaine Maxwell in a negative light.” Maxwell has been accused of recruiting girls for Epstein and his elite pals to sexually assault.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 22 DAYS AGO