The 20th Anniversary of 9/11: Survivors, Victims' Loved Ones and the Next Generation Reflect on What Was Lost

Twenty years ago, the world was irrevocably changed. On September 11, 2001, four commercial airliners were hijacked by 19 al-Qaeda terrorists. Two of the planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York. One hit the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia. The fourth and final flight crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after the plane's passengers fought back, sacrificing themselves so it could not hit its intended target, which investigators determined was likely the U.S. Capitol.