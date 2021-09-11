CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Yosemite, Rocky Mountain National Parks Reservations To End Soon

By Jim Fulcher
travelawaits.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people believe the best time to visit a national park is after Labor Day. After all, the temperature is a little cooler and the crowds are somewhat smaller because school has resumed. It’s about to get even easier to visit Yosemite National Park and Rocky Mountain National Park. Both...

www.travelawaits.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Search for missing YouTuber narrows as witness spots her van in Grand Teton National Park

The search for Gabby Petito is narrowing after a witness came forward to say she saw the missing YouTuber’s van on the day she was last heard from.Shannon Baker says she and her husband Russell spotted the distinctive Ford Transit Van in a parking area near Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming at about 5pm on 25 August.The sighting is being welcomed by the Petito family and investigators as potentially crucial to locating the missing YouTuber.The nationwide search has been “hindered” by Ms Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie’s refusal to cooperate with law enforcement or offer any information...
ENTERTAINMENT
cvindependent.com

Hiking With T: Joshua Tree National Park Is One of the Most Majestic and Spiritual Places in the World for Outdoor Adventure

If you’ve ever visited Joshua Tree National Park, you understand its majesty and beauty. You can experience it simply by driving through the park. Right away, you’ll start to appreciate the large piles of rock formations—boulders that appear to be meticulously placed in perfect structures, for miles and miles. As the drive continues, you’ll see hundreds of thousands of majestic Joshua trees, in various shapes and sizes. The way the light shines through can be totally mesmerizing, depending on the time of day. In fact, some people experience a spiritual enlightenment—and some even mention finding vortices.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
Only In Wyoming

Hike Through A Canyon In Wyoming For An Incredible Outdoor Adventure

If you’re heading to Wyoming and interested in spending some time in nature, plan a day hike to LaBonte Canyon. Located near Garett, Wyoming, LeBonte Canyon is a five and half mile in and out trail that’s rated moderate. Aside from being an ideal destination for an outdoor hike with your friends and family, it’s […] The post Hike Through A Canyon In Wyoming For An Incredible Outdoor Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
WYOMING STATE
CBS Sacramento

Stanislaus County Man Goes Missing On Hike In Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE (CBS13) — Crews are searching for a hiker that went missing in Yosemite National Park last Monday. Joel Thomazin, 31, of Denair in Stanislaus County, began his hike on September 6 and was expected to return home on September 9, according to Yosemite National Park officials. Thomazin is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown buzzed hair. Joel Thomazin, 31 (credit: Yosemite National Park) The park is seeking out anyone who may have been in the area of Miguel Meadow, Lake Eleanor or on the trails near Hetch Hetchy since September 6. Thomazin reportedly planned to hike from Hetch Hetchy toward Lake Eleanor and back but has not been seen since. He may have a Kelty brand yellow and gray backpack, green sleeping bag, bright red inflatable kayak, blue or green hammock and tan or blue zip-off pants.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Fox News

National parks to begin rolling back reservation requirements

Some of America's national parks are beginning to roll back reservation requirements. Majestic Glacier National Park's ticketed entry pilot program and shuttle program are both set to end on Monday. Other parks – like Yosemite, Rocky Mountain and Acadia – are set to wind down requirements later this fall, although...
TRAVEL
yourcentralvalley.com

Destination California: All aboard Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – “Hi folks and good morning! Welcome to Sugar Pine Railroad!”. That’s the greeting you’ll hear as soon as you pull off Highway 41 south of Yosemite. You’ll leave the roadway behind and jump on the rails of the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad. “It is a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yosemite National Park#National Parks#The National Park Service#Blrc
insiderfamilies.com

Breckenridge Colorado Cabins in the Rocky Mountains

Dreaming of a snowy cabin retreat in the mountains of Colorado? Look no further than Breckenridge. Though primarily condos line the charming Main Street, cozy cabins are also dot the base of the ski mountain. And, there are cabin options a bit away from the ski hill as well. If...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Fox News

Body of missing Virginia woman found in ‘steep and rocky area’ at Glacier National Park

A Virginia woman who went missing last week at Glacier National Park in Montana has been found dead in a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide, park officials said. Jennifer Coleman, 34, of Richmond, was reported missing on Wednesday, the National Park Service (NPS) said. Coleman was believed to have gone on a solo hike around Logan Pass on Aug. 30 or Aug. 31 and never returned.
VIRGINIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Yosemite plans to end reservation system soon, despite region’s climbing COVID cases

Yosemite National Park is on track to end its day-use reservation system at the end of this month. Yosemite said the temporary system would only be in place through Sept. 30, “or until local public health conditions improve” due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, when it reinstated the reservation system earlier this year. Yosemite’s website still states the same.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Grand Forks Herald

WeatherTalk: The Rocky Mountain Locust, a plague of the past

Anyone who has read the Laura Ingalls Wilder "Little House" books has been struck by the vision of the terrible grasshopper plagues of that time. These accounts are based in fact. Huge grasshopper plagues once filled the skies across the Great Plains every decade or two, descending to ravage the grain crops of early European immigrants in the 1870s. In 1874, a swarm estimated at one trillion insects infested an estimated two million square miles.
ENVIRONMENT
pinalcentral.com

Glacier National Park's Sun Road reservation system alleviated crowding

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Glacier National Park’s reservation system for the Going-to-the-Sun Road ended Monday after a three-month trial run. For the remainder of the 2021 visitor season, all that’s required to get on the scenic thoroughfare is a standard park pass. While the reservation system caused countless headaches for...
LIFESTYLE
Sacramento Bee

Toxic algae reported in Yosemite Valley creek. What park service says about it

Toxic algae has been found in a Yosemite creek and the National Park Service is warning guests it may exist in other spots in Yosemite Valley. In an Instagram post on Friday, the park service said recent tests at the park in central California yielded positive results for small amounts of the algae, which can have concentrated levels of toxins that are released into the water when the algae dies or is disturbed.
WILDLIFE
cowboysindians.com

Well Connected: Rocky Mountain Residences

A new book showcasing the work of Colorado-based CCY Architects explores the firm’s design approach and collaborative process through 10 wide-ranging residences. The title of CCY Architects’ new monograph says it all. For the Basalt, Colorado-based firm, “connection” is a recurring theme in everything the award-winning architecture team does — and has done for the past five decades. Even the firm’s office has no private workspaces, paving the way for unhindered collaboration among its team members. “We have a huge belief that when you work together, better things happen,” says CCY principal John Cottle.
HOME & GARDEN
Ruidoso News

Welcome to Yosemite, the new Pyrocene Park

The Pleistocene epoch that began 2.6 million years ago sent ice in waves through Yosemite. Glaciers gouged out great valleys along the Merced and Tuolumne rivers, ice sheets rounded granite domes, cirques sculpted the High Sierra. John Muir traced virtually every landscape feature of Yosemite to its legacy of ice.
LIFESTYLE
kcrw.com

Rocky Mountain movie high

The 48th annual Telluride Film Festival took place actually, rather than virtually, at its accustomed site almost 10,000 feet up in the Colorado Rockies. Last year the festival went dark during the pandemic. This year it was an exuberant reminder, as always, that the movie medium is alive and, against heavy odds, well.
MOVIES
Sacramento Bee

There’s smoke coming off the wildfires in Sequoia National Park. Where will it end up?

There are more than a half-dozen wildfires that may be impacting air quality in the San Joaquin Valley at the moment. The closest of those, the KNP Complex fire, has burned 1,037 acres in Sequoia National Park, though an inversion layer and extreme smoke in the area have prevented further mapping of the fire, the National Park Service in its daily update Monday.
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy