Jacksonville State at Florida State odds, picks and prediction

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (0-1) and Florida State Seminoles (0-1) meet Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Jacksonville State at Florida State odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

Jacksonville State opened its season Sept. 1, at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., and fell 31-0 to UAB. As such, the Under cashed, and the Gamecocks came nowhere near covering the 14.5-point spread. It was the first time Jacksonville State was shut out in 104 games dating back to 2012.

Florida State played Monday against Notre Dame and had a spirited comeback before losing 41-38. The Seminoles trailed 38-20 heading into the fourth quarter before QB McKenzie Milton helped them outscore the Irish 18-0 in the final frame to force overtime.

Jacksonville State at Florida State odds, spread and lines

Money line: Jacksonville State +1100 (bet $100 to win $1,100) | Florida State -3000 (bet $3,000 to win $100)

Jacksonville State +1100 (bet $100 to win $1,100) | Florida State -3000 (bet $3,000 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Jacksonville State +26.5 (-105) | Florida State -26.5 (-120)

Jacksonville State +26.5 (-105) | Florida State -26.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 56.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Jacksonville State at Florida State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Florida State 44, Jacksonville State 10

Florida State (-3000) will cost you 30 times your potential return, and that’s too expensive for not much value.

AVOID, and look to the spread.

FLORIDA STATE -26.5 (-112) did a great job of picking up the cover in last week’s near-miss against Notre Dame. The crowd was excited, and it was reminiscent of halcyon days in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles offense looked functional for the first time in many years, and should put it together for a full 60 minutes for a comfortable win against an FCS opponent. If they do cover this week and win by a wide margin like they should, then the Seminoles might be considered all the way back.

UNDER 56.5 (-108) is a nice play for this FCS vs. FBS matchup, even if Florida State brings the same intensity this week as it did Monday against Notre Dame.

The reason for the Under is due to concern with Jack State’s offense, as the Gamecocks posted a goose egg last week. Another shutout is unlikely, but they aren’t likely to post enough points to help the Over connect.

