Nelly Korda’s 4 keys to one of the sweetest swings in golf

Golf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife is pretty sweet for LPGA superstar Nelly Korda. The Bradenton, Fla., native has already won three times this season, including her first major and an Olympic gold medal!. Nelly, 23, drives it far and hits greens, and though her accuracy percentage of 73.4 ranks in the 60s on the ladies’ circuit, she’d place second on the PGA Tour list. The entire Korda family is blessed with athletic genes (parents Petr and Regina were successful tennis players, brother Sebastian is now a top-50 player and big sis Jessica is competing in her 10th season on tour), but Nelly’s mechanics are off the charts. We’ve been working on a few things, some of which are on full display in the photo below. Copy them to launch your tee shots farther — and straighter — down the fairway.

golf.com

